'Maha CM Concerned About Bollywood's Image, Will Write to PM Modi': Nawab Malik

NCP member and former housing minister Nawab Malik. Image used for representational purposes.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik said on Tuesday that Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray would write to Prime Minister Narendra Modi over portraying Bollywood in a negative light in the wake of recent raids by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB). Malik added that this can affect the livelihoods of many people working in the industry.
During a press conference Malik said, "CM Uddhav Thackeray has informed me that he is worried about the Hindi film industry being portrayed in a negative light. He is going to write to PM Modi about this. The raids have maligned the image of the film industry".
Malik has levelled a string of allegations against NCB's Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede and the raids conducted by the agency, among them being one onboard a luxury cruise in which Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan has been arrested.
On Wednesday, Malik shared photos of Wankhede's 'nikah' on Twitter, accusing him of forging caste certificate.
Malik tweeted a purported marriage photo of Wankhede, with the caption saying that "the fraud started here." In another tweet later, he also shared what he called was the 'Nikah Nama' of the first marriage of 'Sameer Dawood Wankhede.'
Wankhede, however, has since denied the charges. Malik told reporters that no discussions were held with the CM regarding the caste certificate.