'First Patel Ever to Win an Oscar': 'Summer of Soul' Producer Joseph Patel

Riz Ahmed and Joseph Patel are both filmmakers of South Asian origin who won as Oscar.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
The 94th Academy Awards honoured two films by filmmakers of South Asian origin, namely producer Joseph Patel and actor Riz Ahmed.
Riz Ahmed's documentary The Long Goodbye won the award for 'Live Action Short Film' and Patel worked on Summer of Soul which won 'Best Documentary Feature'.
After the win, Joseph Patel said to Variety, “Riz Ahmed, earlier tonight, became the ninth South Asian to ever win an Academy Award. I became the tenth... Also, this will please my mother, I’m the first Patel ever to win an Oscar.”
In his acceptance speech, Riz Ahmed said, “In such divided times, we believe that the role of story is to remind us there is no ‘us’ and ‘them’. There’s just ‘us’. This is for everyone who feels like they don’t belong. Anyone who feels like they’re stuck in no man’s land. You’re not alone. We’ll meet you there. That’s where the future is. Peace.”
At the Oscars this year, Will Smith won the award for 'Best Actor' for King Richard and Jessica Chastain won 'Best Actress' for The Eyes of Tammy Faye.
