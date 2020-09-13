Young Woman Cut in Half: Twinkle Writes on Rhea's Trial by Media

Author Twinkle Khanna is the latest celebrity to call out the media trial that actor Rhea Chakraborty has been subjected to over the last few months. In her latest column for TOI, she wrote, "They took a young woman and cut her in half."

They sliced through her T-shirt, one that stated ‘Roses are red, violets are blue, let’s smash the patriarchy, me and you’, the blade going into her flesh, her very life draining away before a live audience of millions.What do these magicians tell themselves when the camera is switched off I wonder? Do they justify it as mere collateral damage — one life in exchange for entertaining and distracting 1.3 billion for months? Twinkle Khanna

Rhea Chakraborty was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau on Tuesday. Since the trial began and Sushant Singh Rajput's family alleged a conspiracy by Chakraborty in his death, she has been facing vicious trolling on social media and a trial by the media for two months since Sushant Singh Rajput’s death in June. Recently, a video of her getting mobbed by media persons outside NCB office sparked outrage among her Bollywood colleagues.

In her column, Twinkle described the five parts of a magical act, drawing references to the Sushan’s death case, without ever naming any of the parties. She described the ‘production’ of a ‘corpse that appears on your television screens’, the ‘vanishing’ of ‘facts which can be made to fade away when they don’t suit our anchors’, the ‘metamorphosis’ of ‘a suicide into a murder, and a girlfriend into a gold-digger’, the ‘transposition’ as all other matters of national importance take a back seat for ‘a drug cartel hinging on 59 grams of cannabis’, and finally, ‘levitation’ by ‘making an entire political party rise in the eyes of its prospective voters.’ Shibani Dandekar had also spoken about the treatment meted out to her friend Rhea Chakraborty. Taapsee Pannu, Richa Chadha, Anurag Kashyap and others have shown their support for the actor.