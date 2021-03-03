TV Actors Kishwer Merchant & Suyyash Rai Announce First Pregnancy

Actors Kishwer Merchant and Suyyash Rai have announced that they’re pregnant with their first child through an adorable Instagram post. With the sunset in the background, Suyyash kneels on the beach holding Kishwer’s hand as she cradles her baby bump. The words ‘August 2021’ are written across the sand, with a pair of baby shoes placed near them. Both actors have shared the news on their social media handles.

While Kishwer captioned her post, “ You can now stop asking ‘when are you guys gonna have a baby’ Coming Soon .. #august2021 #sukishkababy”, Suyyash wrote, “ Mai tere bacche ka baap banne wala hun @kishwersmerchantt ! Coming this August.”