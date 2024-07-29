'Content Is So Regressive': 'FIR' Actor Kavita Kaushik On Quitting Television

"TV content is so regressive too and that's why I don't want to be a part of it. There was a time when TV was progressive and we had different kinds of shows. There was a variety and there was entertainment for everyone. But now, the kind of content we're showing is really bad for the young generations to watch," she added.

The actor further told Times Now, "The kind of regression we show in our reality shows and drama makes people hate each other. I have been a part of it as well and I am very sorry. I have contributed to that regression in some way. I don't approve of what they show on television. Jo bhi bolo, hum Indians hai and hume lagta hai jo TV par dikh raha hai vo sach hain (Whatever people may say, we are Indians and we believe whatever is shown on the television is real). We subconsciously get inspired by it."

Speaking about her present-day life and her business, Kavita added, "I live in the mountains now with my husband and we run an Ayurvedic business here. I have left Mumbai and I come only when I have to shoot here. We had shifted to Goa initially but the heat got to me. It was too much. Also, we get all the ingredients easily in the mountains as it's an apt climate here. We are in Uttarakhand now. I now live in a huge bungalow with animals and a huge garden where I grow things. I would get more cows and geese now. I have done a lot of work in the entertainment industry but I like this lifestyle now."