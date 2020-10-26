TV Actor Preetika Chauhan Arrested by NCB in Drugs Case

On Sunday, 25 October, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) registered two cases in which six people were arrested under sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. Among those arrested are TV actor Preetika Chauhan and a Tanzanian national, as per a report by The Indian Express. According to the police, a team of Mumbai Zonal Unit apprehended two people in Versova on Saturday (24 October). An NCB official told the publication, “The team seized 99 grams of ganja from their possession.”

The NCB official also said that after interrogation and recording confessions, the supplier Faisal (20), and Preetika Chauhan, (30), receiver, were arrested and produced before the court. Chauhan has worked in a number of TV serials, including Maa Vaishnodevi. It was also reportedly revealed during interrogation that the seized ganja was sourced from a Deepak Rathaur. An official told The Indian Express that Rathaur has also been arrested for allegedly supplying drugs. In another case, an NCB Mumbai team seized four grams of cocaine at Mohammad Ali Road in south Mumbai and arrested one Bruno John Ngwale, a Tanzanian national, on Saturday.