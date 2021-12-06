TV Actor Sayantani Ghosh Ties the Know With Anugrah Tiwari

“As we start our new journey, we have had an eternal blessing by my dida. The saree and my bangles that I'm wearing were given to me by her and it feels like she was a part of our celebration last night. Thank you Parama Ghosh for helping me with styling the blouse so last minute,” the actor had added.

Several celebrities congratulated the couple. Indraneil Sengupta commented, “Congratulations and all the best,” and Rohit Roy wrote, “Congrats guys !!!! Can’t wait for y’all to get back so we can all celebrate it!”

“Happy shaadi to ya both darlings... have a super journey together ahead... love loads...” actor Shruti Panwar wished.

Sayantani Ghosh made her television debut with Kumkum- Ek Pyara Sa Bandhan and went on to star in shows like Naamkarann, Naaginn, and Mahabharat. She also participated in Bigg Boss 6.