Took Me 2 Decades to Accept I Have Borderline Dyslexia: Abhinav Shukla

Actor Abhinav Shukla took to social media to write that he has 'borderline dyslexia' and that it took him around two decades to accept it. Abhinav, who appeared in Bigg Boss 14 recently, shared that numbers and alphabets confuse him and that he has "difficulty remembering dates, names and relation of those dates to names."

In a tweet Abhinav had written, "I am borderline dyslexic, it is public now. So I will divulge more... it's nobody's fault, not even mine, it is what it is! It took me 2 decades to accept this fact! Now numbers and figures don't embarrass me. I am exceptional in spatial ability. I am differently abled".