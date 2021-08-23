Tom Cruise Dines at Asha Bhosle’s England Restaurant, Orders This Dish Twice

The report quoted Farooqui saying, “Tom asked for it to be served with extra spices and he really liked it. Once he'd finished it he ordered a second portion. He wasn't drinking alcohol so it was all washed down with 'Birmingham' water (from Wales) which is my favourite in the whole country, nowhere else tastes as good."

Nouman Farooqui informed the publication that Tom Cruise arrived at the restaurant at 6 in the evening. He added that Tom ‘didn’t want any fuss’ and just wanted to have an authentic Indian meal. "A few diners recognised him but not all. Nobody made a fuss, though when he left people went a little bit crazy,” he added.

Tom Cruise’s Mission Impossible 7, directed by Christopher McQuarrie, is scheduled to be released on 27 May 2022. Asha Bhosle’s Birmingham restaurant Asha’s has earlier also served Ed Sheeran and The Rolling Stones.