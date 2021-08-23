Tom Cruise Dines at Asha Bhosle’s England Restaurant, Orders This Dish Twice

Tom Cruise visited Asha Bhosle's England restaurant Asha's.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter/ @Ashas_UK)
Tom Cruise recently visited legendary singer Asha Bhosle’s restaurant Asha’s in England. On Saturday, the Mission Impossible star visited the joint and ordered the chicken tikka masala, according to a report in Birmingham Live. He reportedly enjoyed the dish so much that he ordered a second serving.
Asha Bhosle took to social media and shared the news report, adding that she was ‘very happy’ by Tom Cruise’s visit. “I was very happy to hear that Mr. Tom Cruise enjoyed his fine dining experience at Asha’s (Birmingham) and I look forward to him visiting us again soon,” she tweeted.
Tom Cruise is started shooting for his upcoming film Mission Impossible 7 in February. The restaurant Asha’s tweeted a picture of the actor with general manager Nouman Farooqui, and two others.
“It was an absolute pleasure to welcome Tom Cruise to Asha's Birmingham yesterday evening. Tom ordered our famous Chicken Tikka Masala and enjoyed it so much that as soon as he had finished, he ordered it all over again - The greatest compliment,” the tweet read.
The report quoted Farooqui saying, “Tom asked for it to be served with extra spices and he really liked it. Once he'd finished it he ordered a second portion. He wasn't drinking alcohol so it was all washed down with 'Birmingham' water (from Wales) which is my favourite in the whole country, nowhere else tastes as good."
Nouman Farooqui informed the publication that Tom Cruise arrived at the restaurant at 6 in the evening. He added that Tom ‘didn’t want any fuss’ and just wanted to have an authentic Indian meal. "A few diners recognised him but not all. Nobody made a fuss, though when he left people went a little bit crazy,” he added.
Tom Cruise’s Mission Impossible 7, directed by Christopher McQuarrie, is scheduled to be released on 27 May 2022. Asha Bhosle’s Birmingham restaurant Asha’s has earlier also served Ed Sheeran and The Rolling Stones.
