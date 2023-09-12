'Times Were Different': Kareena Kapoor On Why Kapoor Women Didn't Work In Movies

However, she also went on to add that their father was supportive and said, "But… not to ever say that my father didn’t support her and not to ever say… Even now, if he calls me and he knows I’m shooting, he will be apologetic that ‘oh no, okay, focus on your work’. He’s extremely cosmopolitan, extremely open-minded, he’s always he has just been so nice about everything," adding, "My father has been way ahead of his times.

She also went on to say, "Back in the 1970s and stuff, it was different because times were different. That when they got married they never really worked, but I’m glad that my father moved with the times because that’s what it's about. You have to keep changing yourself for your children. That’s also important, and not live in archaic times."

Kareena is Prithviraj Kapoor's great-granddaughter. He was considered one of the pioneers of Indian cinema.

Kareena made her debut in 2000 with Refuge. Her Netflix original, Jaane Jaan, also stars Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma in supporting roles.