'This Is a Cyber Crime of Impersonation': Shabana Azmi Falls Prey to Phishing

The notice that Azmi put out on X (formerly known as Twitter) read, "It has come to our notice that some of our colleagues and associates have received messages purported to be from Ms Shabana Azmi. These are clearly 'phishing' attempts asking responders to make purchases on App Store for the messenger."

It further said, "Please do not reply or pick any calls/messages that appear to be coming to you from Shabanaji. This is a cybercrime of impersonation, and we are making a police complaint. As of now the two numbers from which these messages have been reported are +66987577041 and +998917811a675. Thank you."

