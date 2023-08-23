'This Is a Cyber Crime of Impersonation': Shabana Azmi Falls Prey to Phishing

Shabana Azmi falls prey to cyber crime.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
Shabana Azmi recently took to social media to inform everyone about the phishing attempts made under her name. The veteran actor's associate posted a notice on her behalf stating that someone is trying to impersonate her via messages.
The notice also mentioned that Azmi is in the process of lodging a police complaint against the same.
The notice that Azmi put out on X (formerly known as Twitter) read, "It has come to our notice that some of our colleagues and associates have received messages purported to be from Ms Shabana Azmi. These are clearly 'phishing' attempts asking responders to make purchases on App Store for the messenger."
It further said, "Please do not reply or pick any calls/messages that appear to be coming to you from Shabanaji. This is a cybercrime of impersonation, and we are making a police complaint. As of now the two numbers from which these messages have been reported are +66987577041 and +998917811a675. Thank you."
Have a look at the actor's post here:
Meanwhile, on the work front, Azmi was last seen in filmmaker Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. The film also starred Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Jaya Bachchan, Tota Roy Chowdhury, and Dharmendra in the lead roles.
Azmi played the roles of Alia's grandmother and Dharmendra's love interest in the film.
