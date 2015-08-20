The Subcontinent’s Original Bad Girl Otherwise Known as Ismat Apa

Read this account of her receiving a summons from jail and being, even if playfully, excited about it. Her peer Manto was undergoing an obscenity trial alongside her and they both made a good time of it in Lahore. Chughtai even says that she said a little prayer for the government for providing them this “opportunity”.

I read through the summons but could barely make any sense of it. My story Lihaaf had been accused of obscenity. The government had brought a suit against me, and I had to appear before the Lahore High Court in January. Otherwise the government would penalize me severely.

‘Well, I won’t take the summons.’

‘You have to.’

‘Why?’ I began to argue as usual.

‘What’s up?’ This was Mohsin Abdullah, sprinting up the stairs. He was returning from somewhere unknown, and his body was covered with dust.

‘Just see, these people want to inflict this summons on me. Why should I take it?’ Mohsin had passed his law exams with a first class.

‘I see. Which story is this?’ he asked after reading the summons.

‘It’s an ill-fated story that has become a source of torment for me.’

‘You’ll have to take the summons.’

‘Why?’

‘Don’t be stubborn,’ Shahid flared up.

‘I won’t take it.’

‘If you don’t, you’ll be arrested,’ Mohsin growled.

‘Let them arrest me. I won’t take the summons.’

‘You’ll be thrown into prison.’

‘Prison? Good. I’ve a great desire to see a prison house. I’ve urged Yusuf umpteen times to take me to a prison, but he just smiles. Inspector Sahib, please take me to jail. Have you brought handcuffs?’ I asked him endearingly.﻿

– A Life in Words, M Asaduddin’s Translation of Ismat Chugtai’s Autobiography Kaghazi Hai Pairahan