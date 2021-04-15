The Serpent: Here's What We Know About Ajay Chowdhury

As per a report by The Newsweek, Ajay was seen a year after he met Sobhraj in New Delhi in 1975. Soon after, he was offered a job as a handyman that would draw him to Sobhraj's murky world. Ajay hasn't been spotted for 40 years, and the Nepal Police had been searching for him till 2008. A Hindustan Times report had also stated that the police were searching for Sobhraj's partner-in-crime and at the time the Interpol file on Ajay was still open.

The Newsweek report states that Ajay is being hunted down for murders, thefts and robberies. He is also suspected to have burned victims' bodies in Kathmandu, Nepal.

Bishwa Lal Shrestha, a police officer who investigated the case in 1975, told the publication, "After discovering the bodies, we traced Chowdhury to a hotel, Monumental Lodge, in Kathmandu. But he had escaped minutes before we reached the place".