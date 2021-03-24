'The Goldbergs' Star George Segal Passes Away Aged 87

The show's official Twitter handle released a statement conveying their condolences on the actor's passing, "For eight years, George Segal made us laugh as Pops on 'The Goldbergs' but his legacy in the entertainment world spans decades. His talent has left an indelible mark and we're grateful for the laughter and joy he has given us all. Our thoughts and deepest condolences are with his wife, Sonia, and his family during this difficult time." The last episode he filmed before his death will air on 7 April.

Segal earned two Golden Globe nominations for his role in NBC's Just Shoot Me! created by Steven Levitan wherein he played magazine publisher Jack Gallo.