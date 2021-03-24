'The Goldbergs' Star George Segal Passes Away Aged 87

Actor George Segal
Actor and musician George Segal passed away aged 87 due to medical complications. According to a report in Deadline, wife Sonia Segal confirmed the news in statement, "The family is devastated to announce that this morning George Segal passed away due to complications from bypass surgery." George was popular for both comedic and dramatic roles, especially for his part as Albert "Pops" Solomon on The Goldbergs.
The show's official Twitter handle released a statement conveying their condolences on the actor's passing, "For eight years, George Segal made us laugh as Pops on 'The Goldbergs' but his legacy in the entertainment world spans decades. His talent has left an indelible mark and we're grateful for the laughter and joy he has given us all. Our thoughts and deepest condolences are with his wife, Sonia, and his family during this difficult time." The last episode he filmed before his death will air on 7 April.
Segal earned two Golden Globe nominations for his role in NBC's Just Shoot Me! created by Steven Levitan wherein he played magazine publisher Jack Gallo.
A statement from 'The Goldbergs' official account
George Segal in the poster for 'Just Shoot Me!'
He was also a part of the Oscar award winning film Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf? directed by Mike Nichols. The black comedy drama stars George Segal as Nick, and Elizabeth Taylor, Richard Burton, Sandy Dennis in key roles. The film was nominated for 13 Academy Awards and was also the first film to have it's entire cast nominated.
In his prime, he starred along side Glenda Jackson in Melvin Frank's A Touch of Class. He played a gambler in Robert Altman's California Split and even starred with Jane Fonda in Dean Parisot's Fun with Dick and Jane.
