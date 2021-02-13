How’s ‘The Girl on The Train’ Different From the Hollywood Version

Parineeti Chopra-starrer The Girl on the Train is all set for release on 26 February. The Netflix film is written and directed by Ribhu Dasgupta, adapted from Paula Hawkings' novel.

Talking about the film, Parineeti Chopra had said in a statement, “The Girl On The Train was an entirely different experience for me as I have never played this kind of a role before. Getting into the character of Meera Kapoor and working closely with Ribhu to bring her to life was an immense learning experience for me. As an actor, I have always wanted to challenge myself, and this role gave me the opportunity to do so. The Girl On The Train will take the audiences on a dark journey trying to piece together the reality of who actually committed the crime and have them guessing the truth!”