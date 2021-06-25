Intimate Scenes With Samantha Were Deleted: Shahab Ali AKA Sajid

Shahab Ali and Samantha Akkineni
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
The Family Man 2 stars Manoj Bajpayee (Srikant Tiwari) in the lead facing Shahab Ali (Sajid) and Samantha Akkineni (Raji) as antagonists, playing an ISIS linked operative and a rebel Tamilian soldier respectively.
Shahab Ali, in a recent interview, confirmed that there was a romantic story arc between the two. They apparently also had intimate and 'suggestive' scenes but these scenes never crossed the editing table, he revealed.
Even though both their characters were portrayed as reclusive and completely focused on their mission, there were hints of an emotional connect between Sajid and Raji.
Shahab told Bollywood Hungama, "It is not just the intimate scenes. It was the usual process - you have a lengthy show and there is the process of editing which comes later. It was not like a particular scene was edited out."
"I think only those scenes were retained that were required and logical. The parts that were not logical, were not kept (in the final version)," he added.
In an earlier interview with India TV, Shahab had revealed a fun memory from the sets with Samantha.
"Before season 2, I did not know how to drive a car and I had six to seven scenes of driving. I had to drive the car in panic mode with intense dialogues. It was a nightmare for me. Production people gave me a fifteen-twenty minutes lesson and then I went to shoot. Samantha did not know that I was driving for the first time. Later, when I told her she was shocked," he remembered.
The Family Man 2 is created by Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK, and also stars Priyamani, Sharad Kelkar, Neeraj Madhav, and Sharib Hashmi.
Published: 25 Jun 2021,10:06 AM IST