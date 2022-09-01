Find Out What Annoys And Embarrasses The Bollywood Wives

Seema Sajdeh, Bhavana Pandey, Neelam Kothari Soni and Maheep Kapoor get candid.
(Photo: The Quint)
The second season of The Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives, is back with more drama and chaos. Produced by Karan Johar, the show is all set to premiere on Netflix on 2 September.
The show tracks the lavish lives of Bollywood wives Bhavana Pandey (wife of Chunky Pandey and mom to actor Ananya Panday), Neelam Kothari Soni (actor and wife of Sameer Soni), Maheep Kapoor (married to Anil Kapoor's brother Sanjay Kapoor), and Seema Khan (previously married to actor Salman Khan's brother Sohail Khan).
The Quint got the cast of the show to answer some fun questions for us. In the video, the Bollywood wives talk about the first time they met each other, their most embarrassing moments, a Bollywood wife they would want to replace, one thing they would want to change about each other, and more.
Watch the video for more, as they spill more secrets about their lifestyles, friendship, and on-screen camaraderie.
Video Editor: Veeru Krishan Mohan
