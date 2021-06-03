Thanks for Wishes & Love: Kirron's Message During Sikandar's Live

Anupam and Kirron Kher both featured in son Sikandar's live
Kirron Kher appeared in her son Sikandar's Instagram live and thanked fans for their support. On 2 June, Sikandar hosted an Instagram live which featured his parents Anupam Kher and Kirron.
After saying, "I am sitting with the parents and you can get a nice glimpse of Mrs Kher’s feet", Sikandar proceeded to show Kirron's feet and asked her to say 'hi with her feet'. Kirron, resting on a couch, cheerfully did so. Kirron was also heard urging Sikandar to get married since he'll 'be 41 in a few months'.
"Sitting with the parents now. I will catch up with you all in a bit. Lots of love and thank you for all the love that you give my mother, now you saw her feet. Thank you for constantly asking about her, she should hear this because otherwise, I am not around you all when you ask, and she is here. Thank you so much, she is doing a lot better," he added.
Kirron has been undergoing treatment for cancer. Before Sikandar ended the live, Kirron asked him to show her face in the video. He obliged, revealing Kirron on the couch with a sling on her arm. "Hello! Thank you everybody for your good wishes and love, thank you very much," she said.
Sikandar shared the video on Instagram with the caption, "KherSaab and Kirron Ma’am This one is short and sweet .. a hello from the family with tit bits from me as well .. thank you all for the love you send my mother #KherSaab #KirronMaam."
Kirron's diagnosis was confirmed by Sikandar and Anupam in a joint statement earlier in April. The statement read, "Just so that rumours don't get the better of a situation Sikandar and I would like to inform everyone that Kirron has been diagnosed with multiple myeloma, a type of blood cancer. She is currently undergoing treatment and we are sure she will come out of this stronger than before."
Kirron made her first public appearance since the diagnosis when she went to get vaccinated with her husband and family.
