Wedding Filmers On Covering Virushka, DeepVeer & Ralia's Wedding

Swati Chopra talks to wedding photographer Joseph Radhik, and wedding filmers Vishal Punjabi and Siddharth Sharma.
(Photo Courtesy: The Quint)
The Quint's Swati Chopra talks to wedding photographer Joseph Radhik, and wedding filmers Vishal Punjabi and Siddharth Sharma about their career, how they navigate the secrecy around celebrity weddings, and more.
When talking about how he switched careers, wedding filmmaker Vishal Punjabi says, “I was working with Shah Rukh Khan for 10 years. I was a creative director with his company for a decade. In between, I got lost in Bollywood because I was shooting these films like Main Hoon Na and Paheli and war scenes in Ashoka.”
He added that he then took a documentary script he wrote to Shah Rukh who offered that they shoot Ra. One first. Later, he decided to shoot a wedding video which went viral.
The trio then talks about the celebrity weddings they’ve shot, how those differ from non-celebrity weddings, anecdotes from weddings like Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma’s and much more.
Watch the video for more.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)