Taxi Driver Arrested For Harassing Bengali Actor Mimi Chakraborty

A taxi driver has reportedly been arrested for harassing Bengali actor Mimi Chakraborty. The incident occured on Monday night in the Ballygunge phali area, Kolkata when Chakraborty, was sitting in her car. The taxi driver made lewd remarks at Chakraborty.

Based on this complaint, the police has arrested the taxi driver under sections 354, 354A, 354D, 509 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

India Today reported that the incident occurred when Chakraborty was returning home from the gym. The driver passed lewd remarks while overtaking Chakraborty's vehicle in an inebriated state. The first time this happened, Chakraborty ignored it. However, when the action was repeated, the actor chased him down and confronted him.

Liked this story? We'll send you more. Subscribe to The Quint's newsletter and get selected stories delivered to your inbox every day. Click to get started.

The Quint is available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, click to join.