Tape Cassette Inventor Louis Ottens Dies at 94

Inventor of the cassette tape, engineer Louis Ottens, died at the age of 94. Ottens was a long-time engineer at the Dutch company Philips as the head of product development. In an interview with Dutch newspaper NRC Handelsblad, Ottens said that the cassette tape was invented 'out of irritation about the existing tape recorder'.
His idea of shrinking reel-to-reel technology down came from a wooden block carried in his pocket till he unveiled the cassette in 1963. He also played an instrumental role in the development of compact disks.
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Published: undefined