Tape Cassette Inventor Louis Ottens Dies at 94

He also played an instrumental role in the development of compact disks
Quint Entertainment
Celebrities
Published:
Dutch engineer Louis Ottens with his inventions  | (Photo Courtesy: Instagram) 

Inventor of the cassette tape, engineer Louis Ottens, died at the age of 94. Ottens was a long-time engineer at the Dutch company Philips as the head of product development. In an interview with Dutch newspaper NRC Handelsblad, Ottens said that the cassette tape was invented 'out of irritation about the existing tape recorder'.

His idea of shrinking reel-to-reel technology down came from a wooden block carried in his pocket till he unveiled the cassette in 1963. He also played an instrumental role in the development of compact disks.

Also ReadPopular Talk Show Host Larry King Passes Away at 87

(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)

Published: undefined
SCROLL FOR NEXT