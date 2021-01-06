Tanya Roberts, Bond Girl & That '70s Show Star, Passes Away at 65

Bond girl Tanya Roberts passed away from a urinary infection in a Los Angeles Hospital on Monday, 4 January. Mike Pingel (publicist) told AFP that premature reports of Roberts’ death were mistakenly announced by Lance O’Brien (her long term partner) to the media, following a “miscommunication” with Cedars- Sinai hospital.
A number of media houses had to withdraw obituaries published in her name. However, the relief was short-lived as Roberts succumbed to the infection that spread to her kidney, gallbladder, liver and then blood stream. The news was finally verified by various US based media outlets, including The New York Times.
Tanya Roberts was born in Victoria Leigh Blum in Bronx, New York, in 1955. Presently known for playing Midge Pinciotti, Donna’s half- witted mother in That ‘70s Show, Tanya got her major acting break in her mid- 20s after playing the role of Julie Rogers, a private investigator in the final season of Charlie’s Angels. Roberts claimed that was her first stable job. Prior to that, she did some modelling and commercial work. She then starred in the sword-and-sorcery fantasy ‘The Beastmaster’. She also played the lead role in 1984's Sheena: Queen of the Jungle, a female spin-off of Tarzan which was nominated for five Golden Raspberry Awards and went on to become a cult classic. A year later she appeared as James Bond's love interest in ‘A View To A Kill’, which marked Roger Moore's last appearance as the British spy.
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Published: undefined