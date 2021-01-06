Tanya Roberts, Bond Girl & That '70s Show Star, Passes Away at 65

Bond girl Tanya Roberts passed away from a urinary infection in a Los Angeles Hospital on Monday, 4 January. Mike Pingel (publicist) told AFP that premature reports of Roberts’ death were mistakenly announced by Lance O’Brien (her long term partner) to the media, following a “miscommunication” with Cedars- Sinai hospital.

A number of media houses had to withdraw obituaries published in her name. However, the relief was short-lived as Roberts succumbed to the infection that spread to her kidney, gallbladder, liver and then blood stream. The news was finally verified by various US based media outlets, including The New York Times.