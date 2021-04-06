Tamil Star Ajith Snatches Phone from Fan, Video Goes Viral

Actor Ajith at the polling booth
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
Tamil actor Ajith and his wife actor Shalini went to a polling booth in Thiruvanmiyur in Chennai, on Tuesday, 6 April. Voting is in progress for 234 assembly seats in Tamil Nadu.
In a video, which has since gone viral, Ajith can be seen snatching a fan's phone after the latter took selfies with the actor without his consent. He then points at the mask-less fan and seemingly asks him and others to leave, reported The News Minute. It is believed that he later returned the phone.
The video triggered a debate on Twitter about celebrities being filmed without their consent.
Some believed that Ajith disrespected his fans.
Many others commended the actor for following COVID-19 protocol, and defended his right to privacy.
Tamil television host and actor Dhivyadharshini Neelakandan also expressed her support for Ajith in a tweet that read, "The way Ajith sir was treated today was sad.... he gave us fans soooo much happiness , shudnt we giv him peace in return while he is exercising he basic right to vote with his family ... but Ajith sir ur way too patient #Ajith TamilNaduElections2021."
These Tamil Nadu elections witness rivals All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) and Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) battling each other in nearly 130 constituencies.
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Published: 06 Apr 2021,02:11 PM IST