Tamil Star Ajith Snatches Phone from Fan, Video Goes Viral

Tamil actor Ajith and his wife actor Shalini went to a polling booth in Thiruvanmiyur in Chennai, on Tuesday, 6 April. Voting is in progress for 234 assembly seats in Tamil Nadu.

In a video, which has since gone viral, Ajith can be seen snatching a fan's phone after the latter took selfies with the actor without his consent. He then points at the mask-less fan and seemingly asks him and others to leave, reported The News Minute. It is believed that he later returned the phone.