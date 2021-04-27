Tamil Filmmaker Thamira Passes Away Due to COVID

He was 53.
Tamil filmmaker Thamira passes away due to COVID.

Tamil filmmaker Thamira passed away on Tuesday, 27 April, due to COVID-19 in a hospital in Chennai, as per a report by India Today. He was 53.

The filmmaker, who made his debut in 2010 with Rettaisuzhi, was admitted to a private hospital in Chennai 20 days ago after testing positive. Thamira is survived by a daughter and three sons.

Following his demise, condolences poured in from the South film industry.

Music Composer Ghibran tweeted, "We have lost another true gem. #Thamira Sir remained true to his craft and never chased fame or money. Working with him was a great gift. May his soul RIP. Heartfelt condolences to Sir's family (sic)."

