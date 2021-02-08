Tamil Actor Suriya Tests Positive for COVID-19

Tamil actor Suriya has tested positive for COVID-19. He shared the news in a statement on Twitter saying he was undergoing treatment and is feeling "better".
Suriya recently wrapped up shooting for Netflix original film Navarasa, which also stars Vijay Sethupati. The film is being directed by Gautham Menon and jointly produced by Netflix India and filmmaker Mani Ratnam. It features a collection of short films by nine filmmakers. The actor also has movies with directors Vetrimaaran and Siva in the pipeline.
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Published: 08 Feb 2021,09:50 AM IST