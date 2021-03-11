Taapsee Pannu Shares a Glimpse of Her New House, ‘Pannu Pind’

Taapsee Pannu’s new house, lovingly called ‘Pannu Pind’, is ready to move into. In an Instagram post, she posted a picture in a white saree while holding a remote. “It’s been an ordeal to get this apartment ready through the challenging 2020. Finally #PannuPind is ready for house warming. It is going to begin with the mandatory sound check with my favourite playlist. Coz we like to shake up our guests a little bit”, the actor wrote alongside the photo.