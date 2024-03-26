Taapsee Pannu & Mathias Boe Tie the Knot in Intimate Ceremony in Udaipur: Report

Actor Taapsee Pannu reportedly tied the knot with her long-time boyfriend, former Olympic medalist and Danish badminton player Mathias Boe. According to reports, the couple exchanged vows in an intimate wedding ceremony in Udaipur, Rajasthan, on 23 March.

As per News18, Taapsee and Mathias' pre-wedding festivities reportedly began on 20 March and went on till 23 March. The couple's wedding celebration was a blend of Christian and Sikh rituals, given their diverse backgrounds.

Taapsee and Mathias have been in a relationship for over ten years now. Earlier, in a podcast with Raj Shamani for his YouTube channel, Taapsee candidly spoke about her relationship with Mathias.

She said, "I don't know because I have been with the same person (Mathias Boe) for the past 10 years. I started acting 13 years ago, and I met him the year I was making my debut in Bollywood, and I have been with the same person since then. I have no thoughts of leaving him or being with anyone else because I am way too happy in the relationship. But from what I hear from people around me, it is very difficult to find someone after you become an actor because your sense of why you like a person or they like you becomes skewed. You start doubting the genuineness of that person. I have had my co-stars say that it is tough to find a partner, genuinely.”

As per the News18 report, among the attendees were the couple's close friends and family, including Taapsee's colleagues from the industry, Anurag Kashyap, Pavail Gulati, and Kanika Dhillon.