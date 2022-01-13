Looop Lapeta Trailer: Taapsee Pannu, Tahir Raj Bhasin Stuck in a Time Loop

With an ultimatum hanging in the air, Savi rushes around trying to get the 50 lakh to save her ‘useless boyfriend’ but fails. After the gangster kills him, she realises that she is stuck in a time loop that might end only when she manages to save her boyfriend’s life. The couple gets stuck in several comical and tense situations as they try to retrieve the cash.

Looop Lapeta is directed by Aakash Bhatia and has been produced by Ellipsis Entertainment and Sony Pictures Films India. The film is scheduled to release on Netflix on 4 February.

Talking about the film, Taapsee Pannu said in a statement, “This compelling story was extremely enjoyable to make along with my director, Aakash and co-star, Tahir. I cannot wait for fans and audiences to watch this edge-of-the seat film and enjoy it as much as we loved making it.”

Tahir Raj Bhasin said in a statement, "The film is a clutter-breaking on new age romance, and a genre I am exploring for the first time. I can’t wait for the world to meet the characters Satya and Savi. Our director has a unique style stamp that has created a visually stunning world where thrill and comedy combine for one crazy rollercoaster of an entertainer.”

(With inputs from PTI)