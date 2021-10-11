Swara Bhasker Files Complaint Against Twitter User For Objectionable Remarks

Actor Swara Bhasker has filed a complaint alleging that a Twitter user and YouTube influencer has been circulating messages on social media platforms with an intention to outrage her modesty, as per a report by News18. As per the report, Swara has also claimed that some hashtags have been circulated with regard to some movie scene.

A criminal case has reportedly been registered on the basis of the complaint at Delhi's Vasant Kunj North police station, and investigation is currently underway. The Sections imposed are 354D, 509 of the IPC and 67 of the IT Act.