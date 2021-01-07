Want to Answer Why I Celebrate: Sutapa Pens Note on Irrfan's B'day

Sutapa Sikdar took to Facebook to share an emotional note on Irrfan Khan's 54th birth anniversary. She started by saying that much to her dismay Irrfan would hate celebrating his birthday.
"You never celebrated your birthday initially to my dismay then reconciliation then just a habit. You used to ask me when you were really young 'why would you celebrate your birthday isn’t it one year less to your death day?' of course these were conversation when you had just ventured out from home from conditioning to exploration so you would question everything".
Sutapa added that now she would like to answer as to why she always celebrated Irrfan's birthdays. "I don’t remember what I answered you but today I want to answer so listen Irrfan I celebrate the day because how would I have met you if you were not born ..so I celebrate the day the nakshatras the tithi the grahas the alignment of the universe on that particular day which welcomed you in this planet. And now that you are in the infinite did you get some answers you always seeked?".
She added, "Dark nights dim lights and sahir saab’s shayari would float in the air..some nights when the sleep finally would decide after one or two momentary yawns to hide behind the star so one star gazes and looks for sleep quietly. You are silent from within, it’s a long days end and last three years have really been with longest days. You are tired with incessant noise of anxiety worry curiosity etc etc ..you just stare at the dark night with occasional horns just enough to remind you that you are earth bound. Yes bombay never sleeps..sometimes so don’t you. I celebrate your birthday as I would not meet you if you weren’t born".
Irrfan's son Babil also marked his father's birth anniversary by sharing a video of the late actor, his wife Sutapa and his younger brother Ayan recording a message for Babil telling him that they miss him.
