‘Omicron Has Infiltrated My Immune System’: Sussanne Khan Tests COVID Positive

Sussanne Khan tests COVID positive.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Sussanne Khan informed her fans that she has tested positive for COVID. She wrote, “After dodging Covid-19 for 2 years, In the 3 rd year of 2022 the stubborn Omicron variant has finally infiltrated my immune system. I tested positive last night. Please be safe and take care of yourselves diligently. This is a very contagious one.”
Neelam Kothari, Bipasha Basu, Dabboo Ratnani, and Sanjay Kapoor commented under her post and wished for her speedy recovery.
Sussanne had recently shared a video montage of ex-husband Hrithik Roshan with their kids to wish the actor on his birthday. “Happy Happy birthday Rye.. U are an amazing Dad.. Ray n Ridz are so sooo lucky to have you as theirs.. May all your dreams and wishes come true today n always. bigggg hug! #fathersongoals,” Sussanne captioned the post.
Several celebrities including Khushi Kapoor, Nafisa Ali, Madhur Bhandarkar, Arijit Singh, and Esha Gupta tested positive for COVID-19 recently.