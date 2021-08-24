Sushmita Sen Showers Love on Rajeev Sen & Charu Asopa at Their Baby Shower

Charu Asopa at her baby shower, with husband Rajeev Sen, sister-in-law Sushmita Sen and family.
Actor Charu Asopa will soon welcome her first child with husband and model Rajeev Sen. Charu took to Instagram to share photos of her baby shower, which took place on Monday, 23 August. The baby shower was arranged by sister-in-law and actor Sushmita Sen and her family, and was hosted at Rajeev and Charu’s new house.
Charu shared a few photos of the celebration. She wore a traditional red and orange bandhani saree.
We also get a glimpse of the rituals that were performed. “Some baby shower rituals pictures”, Charu captioned the photos.
In another post Charu is seen posing with her husband. “Having a baby is like falling in love again, both with your husband and your child. #babyshowerpictures", she wrote.
Charu also shared pictures of the balcony of their new house. “Our baby shower pics from the balcony of our new house.”
Here's a video of the ceremony that was uploaded on YouTube.
Following Charu's announcement that she and Rajeev are set to become parents in May, Sushmita Sen had taken to social media to share an adorable post for her sister-in-law.
“I’ve been waiting patiently to share this wonderful news with you all! I’m going to be a bua! Congratulations to my beautiful sister-in-law Charu Asopa and brother Rajeev on their blessed journey of parenthood! They are expecting their first child in November, the date may be on my birthday! Yippie! Speak of happy Serendipity!”, the Aarya actor had written.
Charu and Rajeev got married in 2019. They had an intimate ceremony on 7 June and a grand celebration in Goa. The couple met through common friends and got married after dating for four months.
