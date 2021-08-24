Sushmita Sen Showers Love on Rajeev Sen & Charu Asopa at Their Baby Shower

Following Charu's announcement that she and Rajeev are set to become parents in May, Sushmita Sen had taken to social media to share an adorable post for her sister-in-law.

“I’ve been waiting patiently to share this wonderful news with you all! I’m going to be a bua! Congratulations to my beautiful sister-in-law Charu Asopa and brother Rajeev on their blessed journey of parenthood! They are expecting their first child in November, the date may be on my birthday! Yippie! Speak of happy Serendipity!”, the Aarya actor had written.