Rhea Chakraborty & SSR’s Sister Remember the Actor on His 2nd Death Anniversary

Sushant Singh Rajput with Rhea Chakraborty and his sister Shweta Singh Kirti.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Rhea Chakraborty shared some pictures with Sushant Singh Rajput on his death anniversary, 14 June. She captioned the post, “Miss you every day.”
Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta Singh Kirti shared a picture of the actor with a note. The note read, "It has been 2 years since you left your mortal abode, Bhai, but you have become immortal because of the values you stood for. Kindness, compassion and love for all were your virtues."
"You wanted to do so much for so many. We shall continue to model after your wonderful virtues and ideals in your honor. Bhai, you have changed the world for the better and will continue to do so even in your absence. Let us all light a lamp today and perform a selfless action to bring a smile to someone’s face," Shweta wrote.
She concluded with a line written by poet Nida Fazli, "Ghar se masjid hai bahut duur chalo yu kar le, kisi rote hue bacche ko hasaya jaaye."
On his first death anniversary, in 2021, Rhea had shared a long, heartfelt note for Sushant, “There isn’t a moment where I believe that you aren’t here anymore. They said that time heals everything but you were my time and my everything. I know that you are my guardian angel now -watching me with your telescope from the moon and protecting me. I wait for you everyday to come pick me up, I look for you everywhere – I know you’re here with me.”
She added, “It breaks me everyday, then I think of you saying –“ you’ve got this bebu” and I carry on to the next day. A barrage of emotions cross my body everytime I think of you not being here . My heart aches to write this , my heart aches to feel anymore.”
“There is no life without you ,you took the meaning of it with you. This void cannot be filled.. Without you, I’m standing still.. My sweet sunshine boy , I promise to give you ‘Malpua ‘everyday and read all the quantum physics books in this world- please come back to me,” Rhea wrote.
Sushant Singh Rajput passed away on 14 June 2020.
