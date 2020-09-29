AIIMS Panel Findings in Sushant Singh Rajput Case: What We Know 

The panel of doctors from the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), who were to re-evaluate Sushant Singh Rajput’s post-mortem and viscera reports based on the 20% viscera sample available with them, submitted their findings to the Central Board of Investigation (CBI) on Monday, 28 September.

The AIIMS panel, headed by Dr Sudhir Gupta, was constituted on the request of the CBI in August to study Sushant’s autopsy and viscera reports. The findings made by the team has not been made public yet.

“No Traces of Organic Poison” Says an Unofficial Report:

The AIIMS forensic report has found no traces of organic poison in Sushant Singh Rajput’s body, according to a news report on Times Now. This finding has not been made official by the panel or the CBI yet and has only been reported by the channel by attributing it to “sources”.

What’s Official So Far About the AIIMS Findings:

The only statement given out by Dr Sudhir Gupta in the matter is that, “AIIMS & CBI are in agreement on the Sushant Singh Rajput death case but more deliberations are needed. There is a need to look into some legal aspects for a logical legal conclusion.”

SSR Family Lawyer’s Claim of 200% Strangulation Incorrect:

On 25 September, Sushant Singh Rajput's family lawyer Vikas Singh Singh had claimed that as per the findings of AIIMS doctors, the cause of Sushant's death was "200% strangulation and not suicide". According to a report, Singh claimed that a doctor who is part of the AIIMS team had told him long back that the photos sent by Singh indicate 200% death by strangulation and not suicide. However, Dr Sudhir Gupta, has termed these claims by Singh as “incorrect”.

Dr Sudhir Gupta in an interview to India Today reacted to advocate Vikas Singh’s claims and said, "The investigation is still going on. What he is saying is not correct. We can’t conclude simply on murder or suicide based on just ligature marks and scene of crime. Need more investigation which is still going on and not concluded."