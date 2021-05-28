Sushant Singh Rajput Case: NCB Arrests Siddharth Pithani

The Narcotics Control Bureau has arrested late Sushant Singh Rajput's flatmate Siddharth Pithani from Hyderabad in an alleged drugs case linked to the actor's death, as per a report by ANI. Pithani has been questioned multiple times by the federal agency. The arrest comes weeks before Sushant's first death anniversary.

Siddharth Pithani has also been questioned by the Central Bureau of Investigation in the past.

Sushant passed away on 14 June last year. Following his death, the NCB has been investigating alleged use of drugs by Bollywood celebrities. Sushant's partner Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik were also arrested by the agency in the alleged drugs case. Almost after a month in jail, Rhea was granted bail by the Bombay High Court in October 2020. Showik was also released on bail.