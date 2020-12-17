Drugs Probe: NCB Issues Notice to Karan Johar

The NCB had earlier questioned actors Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan Shraddha Kapoor and Rakul Preet Singh regarding the alleged use of drugs in Bollywood. The investigation was sparked after the arrest and interrogation of Sushant Singh Rajput's partner Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik.

Arjun Rampal was summoned in connection with these investigations for a second time by the NCB on 16 December but has now sought time till 21 December to appear before the agency. In a statement to the media, he said that the substances found during an NCB raid on his residence were part of a prescription, and claimed that he has nothing to do with drugs, NDTV reported. "I am fully cooperating with the investigation," he stated.