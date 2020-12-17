Drugs Probe: NCB Issues Notice to Karan Johar

Karan Johar has been issued notice by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) with inquiries in connection with the drugs probe that has been ongoing since the death of Sushant Singh Rajput, sources tell The Quint.
According to media reports, Karan Johar has been asked to explain a video from a party he had thrown at his home in August 2019. The video went viral after MLA Maninder Singh Sirsa claimed that the celebrities in the clip were high on drugs. The list of celebrities in the now infamous video included Ranbir Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, Arjun Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Shahid Kapoor, among others. Karan Johar has denied the claims.
The NCB had earlier questioned actors Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan Shraddha Kapoor and Rakul Preet Singh regarding the alleged use of drugs in Bollywood. The investigation was sparked after the arrest and interrogation of Sushant Singh Rajput's partner Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik.
Arjun Rampal was summoned in connection with these investigations for a second time by the NCB on 16 December but has now sought time till 21 December to appear before the agency. In a statement to the media, he said that the substances found during an NCB raid on his residence were part of a prescription, and claimed that he has nothing to do with drugs, NDTV reported. "I am fully cooperating with the investigation," he stated.
