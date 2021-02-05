Drugs Case: NCB Arrests Dia Mirza's Ex-Manager

Dia Mirza's ex-manager Rahila Furniturewala and businessman Karan Sajnani have been arrested in connection with the drugs case that the Narcotics Control Bureau has been pursuing since the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Both were brought to the NCB office on Thursday, 4 February.

An NCB source confirmed the news to news agency ANI adding that another person, Jagtap Singh Anand, has also been arrested. Anand is the elder brother of Karamjeet, aka KJ, who was earlier arrested in the case. The NCB has alleged that Anand was involved in the drug trade and that several transactions have been found between him, KJ and others.