Sunny Leone Reacts to Bihar Student Naming Her His Mother

Sunny Leone has taken to Twitter to react to a news of a Bihar student naming her and Emraan Hashmi as his parents in the exam admit card, which went viral on social media some time back.
The claims were made by 20-year-old Kundan Kumar, a second-year BA student of Dhanraj Bhagat Degree College, Muzaffarpur.
Retweeting the news shared by Rashtriya Janata Dal, Sunny Leone wrote, "The kids awesome!!!!! Way to dream big:)))))))) XO hahahahaha".
Earlier this week Emraan Hashmi had also tweeted, "I swear he ain’t mine".
Several reports on 9 December appeared where a BA second year student's admit card showed Emraan Hashmi and Sunny Leone as his parents. Bhim Rao Ambedkar Bihar University authorities were in for a surprise when a screenshot of the 20-year-old student's admit card was brought to their notice. The duo were shown as residents of north Bihar town of Muzaffarpur and not married to each other.
