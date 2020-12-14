Sunny Leone Reacts to Bihar Student Naming Her His Mother

Sunny Leone has taken to Twitter to react to a news of a Bihar student naming her and Emraan Hashmi as his parents in the exam admit card, which went viral on social media some time back.

The claims were made by 20-year-old Kundan Kumar, a second-year BA student of Dhanraj Bhagat Degree College, Muzaffarpur.

Retweeting the news shared by Rashtriya Janata Dal, Sunny Leone wrote, "The kids awesome!!!!! Way to dream big:)))))))) XO hahahahaha".