Sunny Deol Tests Positive for COVID-19

The actor says his health is currently stable. Actor and BJP MP Sunny Deol.

Sunny Deol has tested positive for COVID-19. The actor and BJP MP shared the news on Twitter saying that he is currently self-isolating. "I was tested for COVID-19 and my report came back positive. I am in isolation and my health is stable. I request all those who have come in contact with me over the past few days to isolate themselves and get themselves tested," he tweeted.

Deol has been staying in Himachal's Kullu district where he is recuperating from a shoulder surgery. Citing information received from the district chief medical officer, PTI reported that the actor had planned to leave for Mumbai when he received his COVID-19 test result on Tuesday, 1 December.