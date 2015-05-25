Sunil Dutt: The Man Stardom Never Dared to Change

Soon after, Dutt dropped his old name for what happened to work better with the trends back in the day- Balraj became Sunil Dutt. He started out as a supervisor with Mumbai’s BEST Transport division at a bus depot in Dadar and also enrolled himself in Mumbai’s Jai Hind College. Here he was spotted on stage and signed on by the ad agency DJ Keymer to present a star-oriented show on Radio Ceylon called Lipton Ke Sitare.

Rauf Ahmed recalls that it was while covering the Dilip Kumar starrer Shikast (1953), Dutt met director Ramesh Saigal who was instantly impressed by his voice and bearing and offered him a role in his next film. Dutt wanted to play the lead role and was ready to audition and Saigal screen-tested him in Dilip Kumar’s clothes, which happened to be at hand.



Ahmed remembers Dutt narrating the whole incident,“The jacket sleeve reached only his wrist and the trousers were ankle length. He felt so awkward in them that he never thought Saigal would call him back, but he did.”