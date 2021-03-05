Suniel Shetty Accuses Production House of Circulating Fake Poster

Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty lodged a police complaint against a production company for circulating a fake poster with his picture on it, as per a report by ANI. Shetty alleged in the complaint that the production company used his picture and name without his ‘knowledge, permission & approval’. He also claimed that the company is contacting people and asking for money using his name.
“... more than using my picture and financial exploitation it is about exploiting young vulnerable talent!!”, the actor said in a tweet.
A senior inspector at the police station, Siraj Inamdar, told PTI that ‘no FIR has been filed yet’. “We received the complaint but no FIR has been filed yet. Nobody has been called for a statement but we are conducting our investigation.”
(With inputs from ANI and PTI)
