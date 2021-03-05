Suniel Shetty Accuses Production House of Circulating Fake Poster

Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty lodged a police complaint against a production company for circulating a fake poster with his picture on it, as per a report by ANI. Shetty alleged in the complaint that the production company used his picture and name without his ‘knowledge, permission & approval’. He also claimed that the company is contacting people and asking for money using his name.

“... more than using my picture and financial exploitation it is about exploiting young vulnerable talent!!”, the actor said in a tweet.