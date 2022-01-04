'The Kapil Sharma Show' Actor Sumona Chakravarti Tests COVID Positive

Actor Sumona Chakravarti tests positive for COVID.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
The Kapil Sharma Show actor Sumona Chakravarti took to social media to inform that she has tested positive for COVID. “I have tested positive for Covid with moderate symptoms. Quarantined at home. Would request anyone who has come in contact with me in the last week to please get yourself tested. Thank You,” Sumona wrote on Instagram.
Sumona Chakravarti made her acting debut with the Aamir Khan-starrer Mann in 1999 and did many television shows after that but gained popularity with Bade Achhe Lagte Hain. She is also known for her role in Sony TV’s The Kapil Sharma Show. Sumona and Kapil were partners on the show Kahani Comedy Circus Ki and emerged as winners.
In May last year, Sumona had opened up about how the COVID pandemic has affected her. She had shared. “I may be unemployed & yet am able to feed my family & myself. That is a privilege. Sometimes I feel guilty. Especially when am feeling low due to pms’in. The mood swings play havoc emotionally.”
Many celebrities have contracted the virus recently including Nakuul Mehta, Nora Fatehi, John Abraham and his wife Priya Runchal, Ekta Kapoor, and Delnaaz Irani.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)