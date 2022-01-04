'The Kapil Sharma Show' Actor Sumona Chakravarti Tests COVID Positive

Sumona Chakravarti made her acting debut with the Aamir Khan-starrer Mann in 1999 and did many television shows after that but gained popularity with Bade Achhe Lagte Hain. She is also known for her role in Sony TV’s The Kapil Sharma Show. Sumona and Kapil were partners on the show Kahani Comedy Circus Ki and emerged as winners.

In May last year, Sumona had opened up about how the COVID pandemic has affected her. She had shared. “I may be unemployed & yet am able to feed my family & myself. That is a privilege. Sometimes I feel guilty. Especially when am feeling low due to pms’in. The mood swings play havoc emotionally.”

Many celebrities have contracted the virus recently including Nakuul Mehta, Nora Fatehi, John Abraham and his wife Priya Runchal, Ekta Kapoor, and Delnaaz Irani.