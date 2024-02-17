Actor Suhani Bhatnagar, Who Played Young Babita Phogat in ‘Dangal’, Dies at 19

Suhani Bhatnagar played the young Babita Phogat in Aamir Khan-starrer Dangal.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram/ X)
Suhani Bhatnagar, who played young Babita Phogat in the Aamir Khan-starrer Dangal, passed away on Saturday at the age of 19.
The cause of death is currently unknown but multiple reports suggest that her last rites will be performed at the Ajronda crematorium in Faridabad.
The official handle Aamir Khan Productions handle posted a message expressing their condolences. "We are deeply saddened to hear about our Suhani passing away. Our heartfelt condolences to her mother Poojaji, and the entire family," the statement read.
The statement concluded with, "Such a talented young girl, such a team player, Dangal would have been incomplete without Suhani. Suhani, you will always remain a star in our hearts. May you rest in peace."
Dangal, which released 2016, follows the story of Indian wrestlers Geeta Phogat and Babita Phogat and focuses primarily on how their father Mahavir Singh Phogat (played by Aamir Khan) supported them.
While Suhani and Zaira Wasim played the younger versions of the sisters, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra portrayed adult Geeta and Babita respectively.
