'Wanted To Leave Early': Suchitra Krishnamoorthi On Marriage to Shekhar Kapur

She got candid about how she wanted to study music and leave her husband, but then she become pregnant and couldn't leave. She said, "Actually, when I got pregnant, main shadi chhod rahi thi (I was going to leave the marriage). I was moving to the Berklee College of Music. Mujhe part scholarship mil gaya tha (I got part scholarship) and I wanted to learn music because it was always my dream. But I discovered I was pregnant. So fate has its own way of unravelling itself and unravelling your life story. So I stayed for a few years phir I was like, forget it mere se nahi hota (then I thought I can't do this anymore)."

She continued to add, "I remember a lot of very posh ladies telling me, ‘You’ll be finished. Just have another baby.' A lot of women do that. When marriage is in peril, bachcha kar lete hain (they have a baby). So maine kaha nahi (I said no), what's the big deal? I would rather be on my own and live my own story with dignity then carry on in something that's soul-crushing for me, that's not serving me, just for status and image and money. Maine bola tha main ja ke jhopdi mein rahungi, mujhe kuchh nahi chahiye (I'd said I don't want anything and I am ready to live in a hut),” Suchitra said in the same interview."