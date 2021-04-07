Such Wisdom & Grace: Sushmita Revisits Alisah's Essay on Adoption

Sushmita Sen with her daughters Renee and Alisah.
Sushmita Sen took to Twitter to share an old video of her daughter Alisah reciting an essay on adoption. In it, the 11-year-old can be seen urging people to adopt as it gives a child 'the right to live' and brings with it a lot of happiness.
Retweeting the video shared by She The People, Sushmita wrote, "“Such wisdom & grace!!! Alisah Sen inspires me!!! #DuggaDugga #BornFromTheHeart.”
“I believe that you should adopt a child from the orphanage since you will have happiness in your family. After all, a child must have the right to live. You might be thinking that adopting a child means more responsibility than a biological one. But no, you are wrong. Both types are the same and secondly there shouldn't even be a differentiation", Alisah's essay read.
“When you adopt, you give life to someone. You get to be different. You get to choose a child whose parents abandoned them. Besides, honestly, it is a beautiful feeling to know that you gave life in such a way that you saved one. Your child will love you so much that you would never feel like they are adopted. That is the kind of love you will get from them,” she added.
Alisah also appealed to people to shower orphans the love they deserve but do not get.
“There are people who have adopted kids out of sheer love, not to make a name -- Sushmita Sen, who adopted two baby girls; Sunny Leone, who adopted one girl. So, please be like these inspirational people, who inspired almost the whole world to adopt a child. Adopt a child but out of love,” the essay concluded.
At the age of 24, Sushmita adopted Renee. She adopted her younger daughter in 2010.
