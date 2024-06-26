SS Rajamouli, Shabana Azmi & Other Indians Invited to Join The Academy

Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Entertainment Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Celebrities Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019SS Rajamouli, Shabana Azmi & Other Indians Invited to Join The Academy

Shabana Azmi, SS Rajamouli, Ritesh Sidhwani and several other Indians were invited to join The Academy.
The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has invited 487 artists and executives from around the world to join in 2024.

(Photo:X)

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has invited 487 artists and executives from around the world to join in 2024, including Indian names like Shabana Azmi, SS Rajamouli, Rama Rajamouli, Prem Rakshith, and Ritesh Sidhwani.

The Academy announced the new members on its website, stating they were chosen for their professional qualifications and commitment to representation, inclusion, and equity. This year's invitees include 71 Oscar nominees, with 19 winners among them.

Shabana Azmi, a five-time National Award winner, has been invited to the Actors branch. SS Rajamouli and Rama Rajamouli are invited to the Director and Costume Designer branches, respectively, due to the Oscar success of RRR, which won Best Original Song for "Naatu Naatu." The song’s choreographer, Prem Rakshit, is invited to the Production and Technology branch.

Other notable Indians on the list include cinematographer Ravi Varman, filmmaker Rima Das, India-born Canadian filmmaker Nisha Pahuja, and filmmaker Hemal Trivedi.

The Academy captioned the post as, "We’re proud to announce our newly invited members to the Academy!"

The Academy organises the Oscars.

