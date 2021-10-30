I Don't See Actors and Audience as North Or South, Only Indian: SS Rajamouli

SS Rajamouli gets set to release RRR.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
Filmmaker SS Rajamouli shared the first teaser of his upcoming magnum opus RRR at a select media gathering in Mumbai on Friday. The filmmaker and Ajay Bijli of PVR Cinemas also announced their collaboration at the event. One of Mumbai's PVR cinema halls was rebranded as PVRRR as part of the partnership.
Starring Ram Charan, NTR Jr, Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt, RRR is one of the most anticipated films of 2022, especially since it comes after Rajamouli's previous blockbuster Baahubali franchise. Rajamouli spoke to the media after giving them a special preview of the RRR teaser.
When asked about his learnings during the pandemic, Rajamouli said that it gave him an opportunity to spend time with his family, friends and relook at his career. "What have I done so far and what do I want to do further. There was so much time to think about things that you usually don't. An opportunity to evaluate," said the filmmaker.
Filmmaker SS Rajamouli (third from left) and Ajay Bijli of PVR Cinemas (second from left) with team RRR.
Speaking about his new release RRR clashing with Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi also starring Alia Bhatt and releasing on 7 January next year, Rajamouli said that he doesn't believe the business of either films will be affected. "I always believe if the films are good - even if 4 films come together, if the films are good, then people will come and watch all 4 films. They'll be spoilt for choice," is how Rajamouli put it.
Rajamouli, who has always worked with Telugu stars has cast 'Bollywood' actors for the first time in RRR. So, he was asked about choosing to work with Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt in his new film and here's what the filmmaker had to say:
The teaser of RRR will be released on 1 November.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)