'Get Your Happy On': SRK Wishes Daughter Suhana On Birthday With Special Reel

Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan turns 23 on 22 May.
Shah Rukh Khan recently took to his Instagram account to wish his beloved daughter, Suhana Khan, a happy birthday on May 22, 2023. The Pathaan actor posted a sweet reel with Harry Styles' song 'Watermelon Sugar' playing in the background.

He captioned the post, "Today is the day to get your Happy On….and forever. Love you baby." In the video, we see Suhana twirling on the ice skating ring, the reel seems to be on loop.

Her friend and actor Ananya Panday also wrote a message for her, she said: “Happy birthday my little bird. The sweetest girl in the world. Wish you every joy today and everyday. Love you so so much.”

Suhana is all set for her Bollywood debut with director Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies. The film also stars Khushi Kapoor, Agastya Nanda, Yuvraj Menda, Mihir Ahuja, Dot and Vedang Raina. It is all set to drop on Netflix. The budding actor recently also became the face of a beauty brand as well.

