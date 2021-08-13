Everything is For You: Janhvi Kapoor Wishes Sridevi on Her Birth Anniversary

Janhvi Kapoor with her mom Sridevi.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
On Sridevi's 57th birth anniversary, daughter Janhvi Kapoor took to Instagram to post a throwback picture. The photo shows Sridevi and a young Janhvi sharing a happy moment.
"Happy birthday Mumma. I miss you. Everything is for you, always, every day. I love you", Janhvi captioned the picture.
Sridevi's younger daughter Khushi took to her Instagram story to share a photo of Boney Kapoor and Sridevi. "Miss you everyday", Khushi wrote.
Sridevi passed away in 2018.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Published: undefined