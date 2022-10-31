South Korean Actor Lee Ji-han Passes Away in Seoul's Halloween Stampede

South Korean actor Lee ji-Han passes away in Seoul’s Halloween tragedy.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
South Korean actor-singer Lee Ji-han reportedly died in the Halloween stampede that took place in Seoul on Saturday night, 29 October. As per several media reports, the stampede that occurred during the Halloween celebrations in Seoul's Itaewon neighborhood, resulted in 154 fatalties, leaving hundreds injured.
The news was confirmed by the actor's agency, 935 Entertainment. In a statement given to Soompi, they shared, "It’s true that Lee Ji Han passed away due to the accident in Itaewon on 29 October. We also hoped that it wasn’t true, and we were very shocked to hear the news. The family is suffering immense grief right now, so we are being very cautious. May he rest in peace."
The tragic news of Ji-han's passing first surfaced the internet when his fellow contestants Park Hee Seok, Kim Do Hyun, and Cho Jin Hyung from Produce 101, posted about the same on their social media. "Ji-han has left this world and gone to a comfortable place. We ask that you say goodbye to him on his final path," one of their statements read.
On 30 October, South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol proclaimed a day of national mourning. In the wake of the tragedy, a number of shows and K-pop celebrities postponed their broadcasts and scheduled events.
Ji-han was eleminated in the first round of the popular singing show, Produce 101's Season 2. Nevertheless, he remained persistent in his acting career. He was also featured in a web drama called, Today Was Another Nam Hyun Day.
